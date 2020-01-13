LATEST:

VIDEO: A tribute to Paulo Goncalves

By

Monday 13th January, 2020 - 2:07pm

Reflections on Paulo Goncalves, who died after a fall on Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally.

CLICK HERE for more thoughts from Goncalves’ fellow Dakar competitors.

