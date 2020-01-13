LATEST:

McLaughlin helmet auction raises $92,400 > View

Benavides wins Dakar Stage 7 after reclassification > View

Rebuilt Altima looking 'absolutely brand new' > View

Rider dies after Dakar fall > View

Late drama sees G-Drive Racing claim victory at The Bend > View

Circuit flood sees 24H Dubai declared after seven hours > View

Formula 1 confirms 2020 race times > View

Rain forces Australian Open cancellation > View

Continuity key for Brown ahead of 2021 Supercars step > View

VIDEO: The story of Porsche in Formula E > View

Barnicoat pips Cassidy for pole at The Bend > View

G-Drive tops second Asian Le Mans practice at The Bend > View

Home » Supercars » McLaughlin helmet auction raises $92,400

McLaughlin helmet auction raises $92,400

Mat Coch

By

Monday 13th January, 2020 - 8:04am

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin wearing the 2017 helmet

Scott McLaughlin has sold the helmet he wore during the latter half of the 2017 Supercars season for $46,200 with the money to go towards bushfire relief.

The New Zealander, who will today sample a Team Penske IndyCar at Sebring, will match the sum, taking his contribution to $92,400.

McLaughlin put the helmet up for auction last weekend, stating that he would donate proceeds to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Added to the auction was a race worn race suit from the same campaign, contributed by DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story.

From a starting price of $1,000, bids had exceeded $44,000 within an hour.

That figure continued to climb with the winning bid coming in early on Saturday morning.

McLaughlin is one of a number of leading figures within the motorsport community who have chipped in to the fund raising effort.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton contributed $500,000 while Daniel Ricciardo, Toby Price, Molly Taylor and others have also offered items up with proceeds to go to charity.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com