Rain forces Australian Open cancellation

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 12th January, 2020 - 8:11am

Rain has forced the Australian Open to be cancelled

The second night of the Titan Garages Australian Open at Ausdeck Patios Archerfield Speedway has been cancelled due to rain.

American Donny Schatz won the opening night to continue his perfect run at Archerfield this season, though was unable to extend that as the weather closed in on night two.

A single round of heats was squeezed in before the rain arrived, which sees James McFadden continue to lead the competition after nine rounds.

He holds a 59 point advantage over Kerry Madsen with Jock Goodyer a two points clear of Crock Hallett for third.

Castrol Edge Speedway in Lismore will host the next round of the series on Tuesday, the first time QSS World Series has visited the venue since 2014, and just its fourth in history.

QSS Championship Top 10

Pos Driver Points
1 James McFadden 2281
2 Kerry Madsen 2222
3 Jock Goodyer 1900
4 Brock Hallett 1898
5 Brooke Tatnell 1814
6 Lucas Wolfe 1799
7 Lockie McHugh 1764
8 Rusty Hickman 1653
9 Dave Murcott 1581
10 Jack Lee 1294

