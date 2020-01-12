LATEST:

Formula 1 confirms 2020 race times

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 12th January, 2020 - 10:01am

Formula 1 has confirmed the majority of its 2020 session times

Formula 1 has confirmed the start times for all but one of its races for the 2020 season.

The 22-event schedule is set to start in Melbourne in March before winding up at the now-traditional finale in Abu Dhabi in late November.

In between the circus will travel to a new event, in Vietnam, and return to The Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix for the first time in three decades.

Seven events will next year see Australian fans watching the action after midnight, with the Canadian, United States, Mexican, and Brazilian Grands Prix notable for their start times on Monday morning.

Throughout the European season most qualifying sessions will begin at 23:00 (Sydney time), with races at 23:10.

The exception to that is the British Grand Prix, which will run an hour later.

Only the Japanese Grand Prix is yet to have its session times confirmed, that event again set to run over the same weekend as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Pre-season testing for the coming campaign begins in Spain next month.

2020 Formula 1 session times

Event Date Qualifying (Sydney Time) Race (Sydney Time)
Australia March 13-15 17:00-18:00 17:00 16:10 16:10
Bahrain March 20-22 18:00-19:00 02:00 18:10 02:10
Vietnam April 3-5 15:00-16:00 18:10 14:10 17:10
China April 17-19 15:00-16:00 17:10 14:10 16:10
Netherlands May 1-3 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Spain May 8-10 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Monaco May 21-24 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Azerbaijan June 5-7 17:00-18:00 23:00 16:10 22:10
Canada June 12-14 14:00-15:00 04:00 14:10 04:10
France June 26-28 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Austria July 3-5 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Great Britain July 17-19 15:00-16:00 00:00 15:10 00:10
Hungary July 31-August 2 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Belgium August 28-30 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Italy September 4-6 15:00-16:00 23:00 15:10 23:10
Singapore September 18-20 21:00-22:00 23:00 20:10 22:10
Russia September 25-27 15:00-16:00 22:00 14:10 21:10
Japan October 9-11 TBC TBC TBC TBC
United States October23-25 16:00-17:00 08:00 14:10 06:10
Mexico October 30-November 1 13:00-14:00 06:00 13:10 06:10
Brazil November 13-15 15:00-16:00 05:00 14:10 04:10
Abu Dhabi November 27-29 17:00-18:00 00:00 17:10 00:10

