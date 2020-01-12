LATEST:

Circuit flood sees 24H Dubai declared after seven hours > View

Formula 1 confirms 2020 race times > View

Rain forces Australian Open cancellation > View

Continuity key for Brown ahead of 2021 Supercars step > View

VIDEO: The story of Porsche in Formula E > View

Barnicoat pips Cassidy for pole at The Bend > View

G-Drive tops second Asian Le Mans practice at The Bend > View

Dakar leader: Latest drama will set Price ‘on fire’ > View

Schatz continues winning ways at Archerfield > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 6 highlights > View

Peterhansel wins Dakar Stage 6 but Sainz edges further clear > View

Brabec takes control as Price drops big time on Stage 6 > View

Home » GT » Circuit flood sees 24H Dubai declared after seven hours

Circuit flood sees 24H Dubai declared after seven hours

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 12th January, 2020 - 12:16pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Flooding has caused the cancellation of the 24H Dubai

Heavy rain during the 24H Dubai has forced organisers to initially red flag and ultimately declare the race early.

A statement from organisers confirmed that the race would not resume as persistent rain flooded the circuit.

“At  22:17, extremely heavy rainfall in Dubai let to a red flag being shown to the competitors of the Hankook 24H Dubai 2020. The weather conditions have heavily impacted the entire city and the infrastructures of Dubai Autodrome,” a statement from the organisers read.

“Despite the best effort of Dubai Autodrome staff and officials to resolve the situation on track, the water level on track and in the pit lane continued to rise throughout the night.

“In mutual agreement, Creventic and Dubai Autodrome have decided not to resume the race on grounds of safety.”

With just over seven hours of running completed prior to the red flag, the No4. Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Ben Barker, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Hubert Haupt, Manuel Metzger, and Khaled Al Qubaisi declared winners.

Second went to Car Collection Motorsport in an Audi R8 LMS Evo GT3 and third to MS7 by WRT in a similar Audi.

The Dubai 24 Hours formed the opening round of the 24H Series Continents, which hosts its next event at Portimao in Portugal in June.

More GT News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com