LATEST:

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 6 highlights > View

Peterhansel wins Dakar Stage 6 but Sainz edges further clear > View

Brabec takes control as Price drops big time on Stage 6 > View

Kostecki: Right time to ‘learn from other people’ > View

Van Gisbergen tops opening Asian Le Mans Series practice at The Bend > View

Michelin introduces new-construction rear tyre for MotoGP > View

Holden pledges $1 million to bushfire appeal > View

Sudden Super2 star confirms full 2020 season > View

First Kelly Mustang hot laps to be auctioned for bushfire cause > View

Report: Iannone B sample tests positive for banned substance > View

Russell firms up Carrera Cup program > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 5 highlights > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 6 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 6 highlights

By

Saturday 11th January, 2020 - 9:03am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 6 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report.

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com