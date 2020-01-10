Triple Eight signs Formula Ford champ for Super2

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed its continuation in the Super2 Series, as a one-car operation, with the announcement that Angelo Mouzouris will race with the team in 2020.

Mouzouris won last year’s Australian Formula Ford title and, as well as being Triple Eight’s single entry in the second tier of Supercars this year, will relocate to Brisbane to work at the squad’s Banyo base between events.

“I am really excited to join Triple Eight Engineering and compete in the Dunlop Super2 Series,” said the 18-year-old.

“It really is a dream come true for me to race a Supercar and I can’t thank Triple Eight enough for giving me this opportunity to race one of their cars.

“It will be an incredible learning experience for me, both on and off the track. I can’t wait to get going, not only competing but moving to Brisbane to work for Triple Eight.

“I am grateful for the support from my sponsors, Mantel Group and Pitbox.io, for making this move possible.”

Triple Eight returned to Super2 in 2019 after a five-year absence, fielding Kurt Kostecki to a runner-up finish in the series and Brenton Grove to seventh in the standings.

Team boss Roland Dane reiterated that Super2 represents an opportunity for the team to not only develop drivers but also crew members.

“We really enjoyed being back in the Super2 paddock last year, especially the satisfaction of watching the development of young drivers and crew members,” said Dane.

“Angelo has shown a high level of talent behind the wheel; Formula Ford is an incredibly competitive series and many of Australia’s top drivers have cut their teeth there over the years.

“We’re looking forward to not only having him in the team as a driver, but also working with us in the factory, which will only serve to benefit his on-track campaign as he builds relationships and gets to know the car.”

Triple Eight also recently announced a second campaign in GT World Challenge Asia, where Shane van Gisbergen will contest five of the six rounds in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

It will run two Mercedes-AMGs in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, which begins at the end of the month,

The 2020 Super2 Series kicks off in support of the Superloop Adelaide 500 on February 20-23.