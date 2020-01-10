Holden pledges $1 million to bushfire appeal

Holden has joined the growing chorus supporting the bushfire appeal by donating $1 million.

The Australian marque has confirmed that it’s already donated $200,000 to the Australian Red Cross for its Disaster Relief and Recovery efforts, with the balance to follow.

“Holden employees and Dealerships across Australia are deeply saddened by the current bushfire disaster. Our hearts go out to every Australian impacted by this crisis,” a statement read.

“To show our support, we are pledging $1,000,000 to bushfire relief and recovery

“To help with the immediate need for aid, the first $200,000 will be donated to the Australian Red Cross for their Disaster Relief and Recovery efforts.

“The remaining amount will be directed to where it will make the most meaningful impact, and we are working with our Dealerships and partners in affected areas to coordinate these funds.”

Holden is the latest in a long list of individuals and organisations from within the industry to contribute to the appeal, with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton personally donating half a million dollars.

There are individual efforts from other stars such as Daniel Ricciardo, Scott McLaughlin, Molly Taylor, and more.

Together with its donation, Holden paid tribute to those helping fight the fires for their service.

“We’d like to recognise the tireless work of our firefighters, emergency services, volunteers and communities in supporting those impacted by the fires.

“We encourage you to donate and show your support by visiting www.redcross.org.au.”