Hamilton pledges $500k to bushfire relief

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has pledged $500,000 worth of support to the Australian bushfire relief cause.

The Englishman announced on social media that his donation will go towards helping the wildlife and volunteers fighting blazes across the country.

“It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country,” Hamilton wrote.

“I’m pledging $500k to support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services.

“If you are able to, and you haven’t already then you can donate too.”

The six-time F1 champ added on Instagram: “It saddens me deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death, no way out, not their fault.

“My love of animals is no secret and I can’t help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction.

“I’m lucky enough to visit Australia often and I know first-hand how beautiful the country is. Keep fighting Australia.

“I’ve spent some time speaking to people in Australia who are working at the heart of this and I’m filled with admiration for everything they are doing.

“I implore you to join me in thinking about the impact we are having on our planet.

“Let’s work together to make small changes, and encourage our family and friends to do the same, so we can help shift the direction we’re going in.”

Hamilton is the latest in a string of personalities globally to pledge their support, with actors and stars from other sports having also got behind the cause.

Daniel Ricciardo last week announced that he would auction off the race suit he’ll wear at this year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with all proceeds going to charity.

Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Rossi has also got involved, donating the helmet he wore in last year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 when he competed as a wildcard for Walkinshaw Andretti United.