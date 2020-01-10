First Kelly Mustang hot laps to be auctioned for bushfire cause

The first ever passenger hot laps in Kelly Racing’s new Mustang Supercars will be auctioned off to raise funds for the bushfire cause.

The laps in the Castrol Racing and Ned Whisky Fords will take place at next month’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season-opener, the Superloop Adelaide 500, on February 20.

“The Australian bushfires have been absolutely devastating and I can’t even begin to imagine what the families impacted are going through right now,” said team co-owner Todd Kelly.

“It’s important that we as a team and as a sport do what we can to help those affected by supporting charities that are assisting those in need and helping communities recover and rebuild.

“We’re auctioning off four great items in Rick and André’s very first Mustang hot laps and race suits for the 2020 season, so I encourage everyone to get involved.

“Not only could you be involved in an important part of our team’s history, you’ll be helping provide assistance to Aussie families in need.”

The hot laps also include general admission entry to the event, a Kelly Racing pit tour, and a merchandise pack (flights and accommodation not included).

Also going under the hammer as part of the cause are the racesuits which Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner will wear in Adelaide, to be signed by the respective driver, thanks to suit supplier HRX.

Bidding for the hot laps starts at $700, and for the racesuits at $1500.

All proceeds will be donated to charity.

CLICK HERE to access the auction.