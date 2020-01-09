Highlights of Stage 4 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.
Bikes/Quads
Cars/SSV
Trucks
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 4 highlights > View
Peterhansel takes out Stage 4 as Al-Attiyah closes in > View
Cornejo wins Dakar Stage 4 after Sunderland penalty > View
