LATEST:

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 4 highlights > View

Peterhansel takes out Stage 4 as Al-Attiyah closes in > View

Cornejo wins Dakar Stage 4 after Sunderland penalty > View

De Pasquale looking to capitalise on strong 2019 > View

ARG secures TA2 commercial rights > View

VIDEO: Top five MotoGP crashes of 2019 > View

Increased Williams development role for Chadwick > View

Mostert checks in at Andretti Autosport base in USA > View

Aussie Dakar competitor recounts search for ‘bastard waypoint’ > View

McFadden takes all-the-way win at Maryborough > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights > View

Van Gisbergen joins Asian Le Mans grid for The Bend > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 4 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 4 highlights

By

Thursday 9th January, 2020 - 9:14am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 4 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report.

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com