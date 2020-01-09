Peter Brock collection added to charity auction for bushfire relief

A collection of Peter Brock memorabilia heads a list of motorsport items added to the Lloyds Auctions charity event for bushfire relief.

There are five unique Brock pieces as well as a copy of the 50th Anniversary HDT Archive Collection which is a 350 page 10kg coffee table book which is the ultimate collector’s item for HDT and automotive enthusiasts.

Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones has also donated a pair of signed race gloves and an official FIA shirt which he wore during his time as an FIA steward.

“Lloyds Auctions are doing a great job with the charity auction for bushfire relief and I encouraged everyone to get behind it by buying the items up for grabs or donating cool stuff, which can be turned into cash,” said Jones.

“The great thing is that 100 percent of everything raised goes straight to the organisations that need it.”

Other motorsport items include five individual copies of a 49cm x 68cm Dick Johnson/John Bowe Shell FAI Ford Falcon limited edition print.

The editions are 571-575 of 600 and come signed by both Johnson and Bowe and with a certificate of authenticity.

The list of Brock collectables includes:

Peter Brock: Ten years on print – A collectable print created at the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Peter Brock, number 57 of 350 with the certificate of authenticity signed by Beverley Brock measuring 79cm x 59cm.

Big Banger print – Framed print of the last of the Big Bangers, number 25 of 300 with the certificate of authenticity signed by Beverley Brock measuring 79cm x 59cm.

Signed Peter Brock Torana print – This print is amongst the last of the items that Peter signed, the item was held by the Peter Brock Foundation to help raise money, a true collectors piece.

1979 Peter Brock commemorative plate – A commemorative plate produced by the Bradford Exchange, number 346 of 1979 produced and distributed worldwide.

Paddock Basher Biante model – A unique and limited run model of the ‘car’ that started it all for Brock. The original car’s body was cut free from its frame with his mother’s axe. This little replica Austin 7 model is a unique part of history.

