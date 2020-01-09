De Pasquale looking to capitalise on strong 2019

Erebus Motorsport’s Anton De Pasquale is looking to build on the strong form he showed throughout the 2019 Supercars season heading into the new campaign.

The highly rated youngster proved a revelation last season, firmly establishing himself as one of the field’s brightest prospects.

He banked a maiden podium at Phillip Island, a feat he repeated at The Bend Motorsport Park as he finished 14th in the drivers’ standings.

That marked a six place improvement over his effort during his rookie campaign in 2018 where his best result was seventh at Phillip Island.

Preparing for the 2020 season, De Pasquale is looking to continue that upward trend.

“Heading into my third year, obviously it’s gone really fast to get to this point, but mostly the plan is always to improve and we did that last year and plan to improve again this year,” De Pasquale told Speedcafe.com.

“We ended the year, sort of from mid-year onwards, we could have got a fair few podiums and (were) always qualifying up front and racing up there, but whatever reason didn’t get a result.

“So, obviously (we are) aiming to capitalise on that and build on car speed, and aim for the top spots every race and hopefully be in with a shot.”

Erebus heads into 2020 in the unusual situation of having potentially three drivers for two cars come the end of the year.

David Reynolds signed a long term agreement last year, which was followed by confirmation that Will Brown would graduate to a main game drive with the team in 2021.

Exactly where that leaves De Pasquale is unclear, with suggestions ranging from a move to a new team or Erebus expanding to a three-car operation.

For his part, the 24-year-old says he’s relaxed about the situation.

“Obviously this year, continue as we have been doing and then from there Erebus has plans,” De Pasquale said.

“So that’s (not) something worrying about too much at the moment.

“We have to get through this year and especially the start of the year, before we start worrying about the future.

“My job is basically to go out there and win races, and the rest should take care of itself, but in terms of all that stuff, that’s not my side of the business.”

The youngster has been linked with moves away from Erebus at the end of the season, though remained tight lipped on any prospective opportunities.

Instead he’s remaining focused on the task ahead with Erebus, and trying to notch up his maiden win.

“We’re pretty excited going into this year,” noted De Pasquale.

“Our cars, especially at the end of the year, were on the money most of the time.

“Our enduro line-up has changed up a little bit, so we’re pretty keen to have Brodie (Kostecki) onboard, and then obviously Luke (Youlden) staying a part of the team still in whatever role that forms.

“There’s no real management changes, or engineering changes, or anything like that,” he added.

“So, to be able to keep that whole line-up pretty much the same, year on year, going to our third year together, is good and I think that gets us able to build on it.

“The results should come from that and that’s our plan.”