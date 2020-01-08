LATEST:

VIDEO: Top five MotoGP crashes of 2019 > View

Increased Williams development role for Chadwick > View

Mostert checks in at Andretti Autosport base in USA > View

Aussie Dakar competitor recounts search for ‘bastard waypoint’ > View

McFadden takes all-the-way win at Maryborough > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights > View

Van Gisbergen joins Asian Le Mans grid for The Bend > View

Sainz wins Dakar Stage 3, Al-Attiyah penalised > View

Verstappen signs multi-year renewal with Red Bull > View

Brabec takes ascendancy on Stage 3 of Dakar > View

TCR opens gates to fans for pre-season test > View

Supercars confirms timeline for second round of VCAT > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Top five MotoGP crashes of 2019

VIDEO: Top five MotoGP crashes of 2019

By

Wednesday 8th January, 2020 - 4:53pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The top five crashes of the 2019 MotoGP season.

All riders were relatively unscathed after the crashes, although Marc Marquez’s Sepang qualifying launch contributed to him requiring off-season surgery, despite racing the following day.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com