VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights

By

Wednesday 8th January, 2020 - 10:09am

Highlights of Stage 3 of the 2020 Dakar Rally, including a nasty crash for Adrien Van Beveren.

Bikes/Quads

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report.

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.

