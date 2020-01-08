Verstappen signs multi-year renewal with Red Bull

Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull Racing until at least the end of 2023 after signing a new deal with the team.

The Dutchman was off-contract at the end of the coming season but his extension takes him well into the new era of Formula 1 regulations, which take effect next year.

Verstappen will have spent a decade in the Red Bull system by the end of 2023 having joined the junior program in 2014, made his grand prix debut at Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015, and been promoted to the senior Red Bull team midway through the following season.

“I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team,” said the 22-year-old.

“Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula 1 which I have always been very grateful for.”

Verstappen last year gave Honda its first grand prix win since 2006 in its first year supplying Red Bull Racing, and has been enthusiastic about the Japanese firm’s progress after a tense relationship with Renault.

“Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the team and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance, it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people,” he added.

“Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together.

“I respect the way Red Bull and Honda work together and from all sides everyone is doing what they can to succeed.

“I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is of course to fight for a World Championship together.”

Team Principal Christian Horner said, “It is fantastic news for the team to have extended our agreement with Max up-to and including the 2023 season.

“With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon continuity in as many areas as possible is key.

“Max has proven what an asset he is to the team, he truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him.”

Verstappen went on to win a total of three races last year on his way to third in the drivers’ championship.

News of his renewal follows that of Charles Leclerc’s at Scuderia Ferrari late last year.

Verstappen will be partnered by Alexander Albon at Red Bull in 2020, with pre-season testing to begin in Barcelona on February 19.