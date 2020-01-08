Mostert checks in at Andretti Autosport base in USA

Chaz Mostert has paid a visit to Andretti Autorsport’s workshop ahead of his first Supercars Championship season with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Mostert has been in the United States as part of preparations for this month’s 24 Hours of Daytona, cutting laps of the Florida speedway in the Roar Before the 24 test last weekend.

The 27-year-old is sharing one of BMW Team RLL’s (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) M8 GTEs with John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, and Augusto Farfus in the IMSA SportsCar Championship season opener.

His appearance at Andretti’s base, where he was photographed alongside team owner Michael Andretti, was publicised on its Facebook page in a post which read, “We have a special guest at HQ today who travelled from all the way down under – it’s Chaz Mostert from Walkinshaw Andretti United!”

The Mostert/Edwards/Farfus/Krohn quartet ended up fourth in the GT Le Mans class in Roar ‘qualifying’ which sets the pit lane order for the 24 Hours event proper.

Frankie Montecalvo was fastest in the Lexus RC F GT3 which Shane van Gisbergen will race in Roar qualifying for the GT Daytona class.

Mostert is so far the only driver locked in at WAU for the upcoming season, with 2019 Super2 Series winner Bryce Fullwood heavily linked to the Clayton team but is still not confirmed.

Practice for the 24 Hours of Daytona starts on January 22 (local time).