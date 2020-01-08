LATEST:

McFadden takes all-the-way win at Maryborough

Wednesday 8th January, 2020 - 11:22am

James McFadden pic: 44 Photography

James McFadden has extended his QSS World Series Sprintcars lead with an all-the-way win in the A-Main at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway.

McFadden claimed pole position with a new track record of 11.051s on WSS’ first visit to the Queensland venue and started alongside Brock Hallett for the 35-lap feature.

Hallett, however, could not keep touch with McFadden and instead found himself under pressure from Kerry Madsen, who had started from the second row.

He held out until Lap 17, then ceded another spot to Jock Goodyer on Lap 23 and ultimately finished fourth.

Up front, Madsen got close to McFadden but trailed by 1.3s by the time they reached the chequered flag after 35 laps, with Goodyer nearly five seconds further back in a rare flag-to-flag affair.

“It was really tough to lap cars there,” said McFadden after achieving his 50th WSS podium.

Luke Oldfield crashes pic: 44 Photography/WSS Facebook

“The last four or five laps were terrible for me, but it’s fun when you win them.

“We haven’t been the top car the last few nights. We’ve been third or fourth, but this makes it all worth it.”

Brooke Tatnell took fifth, from Lucas Wolfe, Kevin Titman, Dave Murcott, Glen Sutherland, and Andrew Corbet.

Luke Oldfield was the Quicktime winner earlier in the evening but rode the wall at Turn 1 in Heat 3 and took no further part in proceedings.

Round 9 is the Titan Garages Australian Sprintcar Open at Archerfield, this Friday and Saturday.

Standings

Pos Driver Pts
1 James McFadden 2099
2 Kerry Madsen 2027
3 Brock Hallett 1754
4 Jock Goodyer 1717
5 Lucas Wolfe 1688
6 Brooke Tatnell 1663
7 Lockie McHugh 1575
8 Rusty Hickman 1500
9 Dave Murcott 1435
10 Cory Eliason 1237
11 Jack Lee 1130
12 Jason Pryde 1087
13 Randy Morgan 1021
14 Glen Sutherland 983
15 Jake Tranter 879
16 Taylor Milling 827
17 Grant Anderson 784
18 Steven Lines 775
19 Matt Egel 716
20 Aidan Hall 665
21 Tate Frost 654
22 Ricky Maiolo 634
23 Kevin Titman 608
24 Luke Oldfield 585
25 Daniel Pestka 542
26 Lisa Walker 540
27 Jye O’Keeffe 526
28 Braydan Willmington 508
29 Brendan Quinn 506
30 Cody Maroske 503
31 Andrew Corbet 479
32 Ben Morris 451
33 Jordyn Charge 427
34 Luke Dillon 417
35 Andrew Scheuerle 412
36 Brayden Parr 411
37 Chace Karpenko 409
38 Corey McCullagh 400
39 Bryan Mann 394
40 Jacob Smith 391
41 Darren Mollenoyux 381
42 Brent Kratzmann 351
43 Donny Schatz 336
44 Peter Doukas 334
45 Aaron Reutzel 328
46 Adam King 326
47 Lenny Cole 322
48 Robbie Farr 310
49 John Vogels 301
50 Tim Farrell 291
51 Libby Ellis 290
52 Ryan McNamara 281
53 Mark Caruso 270
54 Craig Vanderstelt 269
55 Shaun Dobson 267
56 Nicholas Whell 265
57 Steven Caruso 261
58 Tim Hutchins 237
59 Dennis Jones 236
59 Stephen Spark 236
61 Jai Stephenson 235
62 Robbie Paton 225
63 Grant Stansfield 224
64 Jamie Veal 205
65 Brock Dean 189
66 Mike Van Bremen 178
67 Joel Heinrich 169
68 Daniel Smith 166
69 Mike Frost 164
70 Brett Milburn 152
71 Darren Clarke 151
72 Callum Walker 150
73 Leigh Mugavin 138
74 Mark Carlin 126
74 Kristy Bonsey 126
76 Domain Ramsay 103
77 Scott Enderl 100
78 Matthew O’Shannassy 96
79 Brayden Cooley 80
80 James Aranyosi 76
81 Ricky Clarke 69
82 Bobby Daly 22
83 Robert Nicholas 20

