McFadden takes all-the-way win at Maryborough

James McFadden has extended his QSS World Series Sprintcars lead with an all-the-way win in the A-Main at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway.
McFadden claimed pole position with a new track record of 11.051s on WSS’ first visit to the Queensland venue and started alongside Brock Hallett for the 35-lap feature.
Hallett, however, could not keep touch with McFadden and instead found himself under pressure from Kerry Madsen, who had started from the second row.
He held out until Lap 17, then ceded another spot to Jock Goodyer on Lap 23 and ultimately finished fourth.
Up front, Madsen got close to McFadden but trailed by 1.3s by the time they reached the chequered flag after 35 laps, with Goodyer nearly five seconds further back in a rare flag-to-flag affair.
“It was really tough to lap cars there,” said McFadden after achieving his 50th WSS podium.
“The last four or five laps were terrible for me, but it’s fun when you win them.
“We haven’t been the top car the last few nights. We’ve been third or fourth, but this makes it all worth it.”
Brooke Tatnell took fifth, from Lucas Wolfe, Kevin Titman, Dave Murcott, Glen Sutherland, and Andrew Corbet.
Luke Oldfield was the Quicktime winner earlier in the evening but rode the wall at Turn 1 in Heat 3 and took no further part in proceedings.
Round 9 is the Titan Garages Australian Sprintcar Open at Archerfield, this Friday and Saturday.
Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|James McFadden
|2099
|2
|Kerry Madsen
|2027
|3
|Brock Hallett
|1754
|4
|Jock Goodyer
|1717
|5
|Lucas Wolfe
|1688
|6
|Brooke Tatnell
|1663
|7
|Lockie McHugh
|1575
|8
|Rusty Hickman
|1500
|9
|Dave Murcott
|1435
|10
|Cory Eliason
|1237
|11
|Jack Lee
|1130
|12
|Jason Pryde
|1087
|13
|Randy Morgan
|1021
|14
|Glen Sutherland
|983
|15
|Jake Tranter
|879
|16
|Taylor Milling
|827
|17
|Grant Anderson
|784
|18
|Steven Lines
|775
|19
|Matt Egel
|716
|20
|Aidan Hall
|665
|21
|Tate Frost
|654
|22
|Ricky Maiolo
|634
|23
|Kevin Titman
|608
|24
|Luke Oldfield
|585
|25
|Daniel Pestka
|542
|26
|Lisa Walker
|540
|27
|Jye O’Keeffe
|526
|28
|Braydan Willmington
|508
|29
|Brendan Quinn
|506
|30
|Cody Maroske
|503
|31
|Andrew Corbet
|479
|32
|Ben Morris
|451
|33
|Jordyn Charge
|427
|34
|Luke Dillon
|417
|35
|Andrew Scheuerle
|412
|36
|Brayden Parr
|411
|37
|Chace Karpenko
|409
|38
|Corey McCullagh
|400
|39
|Bryan Mann
|394
|40
|Jacob Smith
|391
|41
|Darren Mollenoyux
|381
|42
|Brent Kratzmann
|351
|43
|Donny Schatz
|336
|44
|Peter Doukas
|334
|45
|Aaron Reutzel
|328
|46
|Adam King
|326
|47
|Lenny Cole
|322
|48
|Robbie Farr
|310
|49
|John Vogels
|301
|50
|Tim Farrell
|291
|51
|Libby Ellis
|290
|52
|Ryan McNamara
|281
|53
|Mark Caruso
|270
|54
|Craig Vanderstelt
|269
|55
|Shaun Dobson
|267
|56
|Nicholas Whell
|265
|57
|Steven Caruso
|261
|58
|Tim Hutchins
|237
|59
|Dennis Jones
|236
|59
|Stephen Spark
|236
|61
|Jai Stephenson
|235
|62
|Robbie Paton
|225
|63
|Grant Stansfield
|224
|64
|Jamie Veal
|205
|65
|Brock Dean
|189
|66
|Mike Van Bremen
|178
|67
|Joel Heinrich
|169
|68
|Daniel Smith
|166
|69
|Mike Frost
|164
|70
|Brett Milburn
|152
|71
|Darren Clarke
|151
|72
|Callum Walker
|150
|73
|Leigh Mugavin
|138
|74
|Mark Carlin
|126
|74
|Kristy Bonsey
|126
|76
|Domain Ramsay
|103
|77
|Scott Enderl
|100
|78
|Matthew O’Shannassy
|96
|79
|Brayden Cooley
|80
|80
|James Aranyosi
|76
|81
|Ricky Clarke
|69
|82
|Bobby Daly
|22
|83
|Robert Nicholas
|20
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]