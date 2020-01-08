Increased Williams development role for Chadwick

Inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will have an increased Development Driver role with the Williams Racing Formula 1 team in 2020.

Chadwick linked with Williams during her successful first W Series campaign last year, for simulator work and attendance at a small number of European grands prix.

The 21-year-old Brit will this year “increase her simulator programme” and attend “several” grands prix, according to Williams’ announcement.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as Development Driver,” said Chadwick.

“The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team. I look forward to continuing to work with Williams this year.”

Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams added, “I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series.

“Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done.”

Chadwick is currently contesting the F3 Asian Championship, recording finishes of seventh, 10th, and eighth in Round 1 of the 2019/20 season last month at Sepang.

Williams will take a youthful line-up into the 2020 season with second-year F1 driver George Russell joined by rookie Nicholas Latifi.

F1 pre-season testing begins in Barcelona on February 19 while the first confirmed round of the 2020 W Series is set to take place at the new Igora Drive circuit in St Petersburg, Russia on May 29-30.