VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights

By

Tuesday 7th January, 2020 - 9:11am

Highlights of Stage 2 of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars/SSV

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report.

CLICK HERE for Cars and other classes.

