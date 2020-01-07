LATEST:

Triple Eight donates $25,000 to Red Cross bushfire appeal > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights > View

Penske completes IndyCar, Indianapolis acquisition > View

Terranova moves into lead, Alonso crunches rock on Day 2 of Dakar > View

Sunderland takes lead as Price struggles on Day 2 > View

Record GT3 field set for Bathurst 12 Hour > View

GALLERY: Roar Before the 24 > View

Organisers move to ease B12Hr bushfire concerns > View

Randle puts up first podium suit for bushfire relief > View

POLL: Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP future > View

Alonso taking opening Dakar stages ‘on tiptoes’ > View

Reutzel charges to debut WSS victory in Toowoomba > View

Home » Supercars » Triple Eight donates $25,000 to Red Cross bushfire appeal

Triple Eight donates $25,000 to Red Cross bushfire appeal

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 7th January, 2020 - 11:04am

Share:

LinkedIn

Triple Eight has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross bushfire appeal

Triple Eight Race Engineering has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross bushfire appeal as part of a broader fundraising push.

The motorsport community has begun throwing its support behind a number of charities working to assist those impacted by bushfires across the country.

New South Wales and Victoria have been heavily affected, but Queensland and South Australia have also both been impacted.

Along with its sizeable donation, Triple Eight confirmed that it will also raise funds at its 2020 team launch later this month.

“Sadly, Australia is covered in a different kind of smoke. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fires,” the team posted on Twitter.

“At the Red Bull Holden season launch on Sun 19 Jan, we’ll be raising funds for the people and animals impacted by this devastation.”

The team subsequently confirmed its donation to the Red Cross, and encouraged others to contribute.

It follows a swathe of fundraising efforts from within the motorsport community, with Scott McLaughlin auctioning off a race worn helmet from 2017 and Thomas Randle the suit he wore on the podium at the Sandown 500 last year.

The Supercars paddock is not alone in getting behind the bushfire cause, with Toby Price auctioning off a pair of trousers and a jersey that he’ll wear in this year’s Dakar rally via his social media profiles.

Price will donate proceeds to the NSW Rural Fire Brigade, with the highest bid currently topping $13,000.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com