Record GT3 field set for Bathurst 12 Hour

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 7th January, 2020 - 6:00am

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour will feature a record GT3 field

The 2020 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour is set to boast a record GT3 field with cars representing 11 different manufacturers set to compete.

A total of 40 cars have entered the event, 34 of which will be split between Class A Professional, ProAm, and Silver.

The balance of the field are comprised of GT4 and Invitational entries.

This year’s event is set to mark a number of firsts, including the Australian debut of a Honda NSX GT3.

Two McLaren 720S GT3s will also race at Mount Panorama for the first time with 59Racing boasting entries in both Class A Pro and Silver.

Also making its first appearance in Australian competition will be the Aston Martin AMR Vantage, with R-Motorsport and Garage59 set to field two entries apiece.

Other notable entries include 2019 race winners Earl Bamber Motorsport, Bentley Team M-Sport, Walkenhorst Motorsport with a pair of BMW M6s, and Triple Eight Race Engineering with two Mercedes-AMG GT3s.

“This is a field as competitive and deep as any GT race in the world and represents the truly global nature of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour,” said event manager Kurt Sakzewski.

“As we saw in 2019, we think this field represents a great balance between having a strong field and depth to have a clean and highly competitive race.

“Teams from Asia, Europe, North America and of course Australia will participate and will represent 11 different GT3 manufacturers for the first time in the history of the event.

“The addition of the Honda NSX, in particular, has attracted enormous attention while the addition of the latest-generation cars we’ve yet to see at Bathurst will make for a very different looking grid this year.”

Entries could swell from the 40 already announced with Sakzewski claiming others were looking to finalise their plans.

“We are still fielding enquiries from teams putting programs together so there is every chance that this list will grow further prior to the event,” he said.

Though no drivers have been named a number have already had their participation announced.

Garth Tander was last week confirmed in one of the Audi Sport Team Valvoline entries, while Lee Holdsworth will race the No 9 Marc Cini entered Audi.

Last year’s race winner, Matt Campbell will race with Absolute Racing having been confirmed by the German marque when he was announced as a fully-fledged factory driver last month.

Class C for GT4 competitors sports just one confirmed entry with a second listed but still to be announced, with four MARC IIs rounding out the field.

There are no entries in Class B, which has previously catered to Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars but this year changed to allow for Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVOs.

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to get underway on January 31, with the race itself on February 2.

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour Entry List

Num Team Car Class
1 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche GT3 R Pro
2 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 – LMS GT3 Pro
7 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 Pro
8 Bentley Team M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 Pro
18 KCMG Nissan GTR Nismo GT3 Pro
22 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 – LMS GT3 Pro
27 Hub Auto Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Pro
30 J.A.S Motorsport s.r.l (Honda Racing) Honda NSX GT3 Pro
32 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 Pro
34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 Pro
35 KCMG Nissan GTR Nismo GT3 Pro
60 59Racing/EMA Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Pro
62 R – Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Pro
63 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Pro
76 R – Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Pro
77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Pro
222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Audi R8 – LMS GT3 Pro
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG GT3 Pro
911 Absolute Racing Porsche GT3 R Pro
912 Absolute Racing Porsche GT3 R Pro
999 Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Pro
4 Grove Motorsport Pty Ltd Porsche GT3 R Pro Am
9 Marc Cini Audi R8 – LMS GT3 Pro Am
12 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche GT3 R Pro Am
29 Trofeo Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Pro Am
75 Kenny Habul Mercedes AMG GT3 Pro Am
188 Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Pro Am
777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG GT3 Pro Am
6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Silver
24 Tony Bates Racing Pty Ltd Audi R8 – LMS GT3 Silver
59 59Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Silver
96 Brett Hobson Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Silver
159 Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Silver
TBA TBA Mercedes AMG GT3 Silver
13 Daren Jorgensen BMW M4 GT4 GT4
TBA TBA TBA TBA GT4
20 Adam Hargraves MARC II Invitational
91 Ryan McLeod MARC II Invitational
92 Ryan McLeod MARC II Invitational
95 Geoffrey Taunton MARC II Invitational

