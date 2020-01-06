LATEST:

Zala takes maiden stage win on Day 1 of Dakar > View

Price takes early Dakar lead despite road book drama > View

Kelly Racing working to avoid early season power deficit > View

McLaughlin auctions helmet for bushfire cause > View

VIDEO: Top five moments of WRC 2019 > View

Van Gisbergen entry claims class pole at Daytona > View

FEATURE: From workshop to racetrack: DJR Team Penske > View

Alonso brands Dakar the biggest challenge of his career > View

Schatz beats Hickman in Archerfield thriller > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Rising stars of Supercars > View

LIVE STREAM: Dakar 2020 start podium > View

Brown targeting incremental improvements in 2020 > View

Home » Offroad » Zala takes maiden stage win on Day 1 of Dakar

Zala takes maiden stage win on Day 1 of Dakar

By

Monday 6th January, 2020 - 8:05am

Share:

LinkedIn

Vaidotas Zala pic: X-raid Team Instagram

Vaidotas Zala has pulled off a surprise first-time Dakar stage win as last year’s Cars champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, was hamstrung by punctures on the opening leg.

Al-Attiyah led the way for the first 200km from Jeddah to Al Wajh in the #300 Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux but then incurred three punctures and ended the day 5:33s off the pace in fourth position.

With the Qatari’s misfortune, the lead fell to Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi before a mishap in his Peugeot 3008 saw the car “came to rest on its side” in a wadi 60km from the end of the stage, according to Al Qassimi’s PH Sport team.

Zala had been gradually rising to the top of the stage classification and the Agrorodeo Mini 4×4 driver finished the day with more than two minutes on each of the X-raid JCW Buggy entries.

“I am so happy to drive this Mini, we would never have achieved such a result in our previous cars,” said the Lithuanian.

“I immediately noticed the difference on the first few kilometres of the stage. The first stage was not easy, but we managed to avoid punctures. I never expected such a great result.”

Stephane Peterhansel is second and X-raid team-mate Carlos Sainz third, at 2:50s off the pace, despite the latter having to overcome a navigational error and a puncture.

“We briefly went the wrong way after a waypoint and then picked up a puncture later on,” recounted the Spaniard.

“On the whole, it did not go too badly, as I thought we would have lost a lot more time. I am happy.”

Bernhard ten Brinke is fifth overall in another of the factory Hiluxes while team-mate Fernando Alonso made his Dakar debut with the 11th fastest time through the 319km of competitive running.

Jakub Przygonski dumped almost six hours due to technical dramas in the same model of Mini with which Zala won the stage.

The X-raid driver eventually made the finish and put Car #303 into 77th position in the general classification.

In Trucks, Anton Shibalov sits atop the leaderboard for Kamaz, while five-time Dakar-winning team-mate Eduard Nikolaev is 10th at 11:24s off the pace.

Ignacio Casale leads in Quads Aron Domzala holds first position in the SSV category.

Australians

Toby Price holds a narrow lead in Bikes despite a dramatic first day during which he tore his road book.

Of his compatriots in the field, all in Bikes, now privateer Yamaha rider Rodney Faggotter is 25th overall with a five-minute penalty to his name, Ben Young (KTM) is 92nd, Phillip Wilson (KTM) is 98th, Trevor Colin Wilson (Husqvarna) is 127th, and Matthew Tisdall (KTM) is 129th.

Stage 2 takes place from tonight (AEDT) with 367km of special stage running which takes the field from Al Wajh to Neom.

General classification: Cars (Top 10)

Pos Driver Nat Make Time/Gap
1 Vaidotas Zala LTU Mini 03:19:04
2 Stephane Peterhansel FRA Mini +0:02:14
3 Carlos Sainz ESP Mini +0:02:50
4 Nasser Al-Attiyah QAT Toyota +0:05:33
5 Bernhard ten Brinke NED Toyota +0:06:30
6 Orlando Terranova ARG Mini +0:07:15
7 Mathieu Serradori FRA Century +0:08:55
8 Vladimir Vasilyev RUS Mini +0:13:25
9 Yazeed Al Rajhi KSA Toyota +0:13:46
10 Erik van Loon NED Toyota +0:13:58

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com