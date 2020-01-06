LATEST:

Reutzel charges to debut WSS victory in Toowoomba > View

Mazda in command in Daytona > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1 highlights > View

Zala takes maiden stage win on Day 1 of Dakar > View

Price takes early Dakar lead despite road book drama > View

Kelly Racing working to avoid early season power deficit > View

McLaughlin auctions helmet for bushfire cause > View

VIDEO: Top five moments of WRC 2019 > View

Van Gisbergen entry claims class pole at Daytona > View

FEATURE: From workshop to racetrack: DJR Team Penske > View

Alonso brands Dakar the biggest challenge of his career > View

Schatz beats Hickman in Archerfield thriller > View

Home » Speedway » Reutzel charges to debut WSS victory in Toowoomba

Reutzel charges to debut WSS victory in Toowoomba

By

Monday 6th January, 2020 - 11:10am

Share:

LinkedIn

Aaron Reutzel pic: 44 Photography

Texan Aaron Reutzel has won on his QSS World Series Sprintcars debut with a charge from the seventh row of the grid in Toowoomba.

Reutzel could only manage 19th in a 29-car field in qualifying for Round 7 at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway but then won one heat and finished second in another to earn 13th on the starting grid for the A-Main.

Kerry Madsen claimed pole but it was Robbie Farr who took the initial lead from the other side of the front row.

As Farr worked to defend his position from Madsen, Reutzel had leapt to seventh in the first three laps, and gained another spot by the time Brent Kratzmann crashed on Lap 9 and brought about a Caution.

Shaun Dobson spun shortly after the restart, before Farr and Madsen resumed their duel over first position when the race got underway yet again.

Jock Goodyer, James McFadden, Luke Oldfield, and Reutzel were similarly fighting for third spot, and the latter moved into the podium places on Lap 17 of 35.

The leaders had to contend with traffic in the final 15 laps, before Reutzel overtook Madsen with a slider out of Turn 4 on Lap 25.

The Saller Motorsport driver pulled off the same move on Farr two laps later and went on to win by 6.2s.

“I’m just glad to win a race for the Sallers,” said Reutzel.

“They’re a family owned team and I feel like I’ve let them down a couple of times (in Australia) and I’m just happy I could finally get a win for them.

“I’m really glad we could make this overnight 12-hour trip (from Sydney) worth it for them.

“I wouldn’t even ride in the truck for 12 hours, so I got a flight, so I have to thank the team for driving all the way up here.”

The battle for the minor placings became a four-way affair when McFadden and Goodyer bought back in.

Madsen passed Farr for second on Lap 29 but blew his right rear tyre with two laps remaining and was officially classified a lap down in 10th.

That put Farr back into the runner-up position and he was able to retain it despite pressure from Goodyer, who took the chequered flag in third.

Oldfield took fourth, from Rusty Hickman, Lachlan McHugh, Lucas Wolfe, and Jack Lee.

McFadden was ninth after he too picked up a puncture, as he started the final lap.

He nevertheless continues to lead the series on 1757 points, 43 up on Madsen and another 238 ahead of Brock Hallett.

Round 8 will be held tonight at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway, the first time that WSS has raced at the venue.

Standings

Pos Driver Pts
1 James McFadden 1757
2 Kerry Madsen 1714
3 Brock Hallett 1476
4 Lucas Wolfe 1434
5 Jock Goodyer 1433
6 Brooke Tatnell 1395
7 Lockie McHugh 1372
8 Rusty Hickman 1303
9 Cory Eliason 1237
10 Dave Murcott 1203
11 Jack Lee 1130
12 Randy Morgan 1021
13 Jake Tranter 879
14 Jason Pryde 869
15 Taylor Milling 827
16 Grant Anderson 784
17 Steven Lines 775
18 Glen Sutherland 751
19 Matt Egel 716
20 Aidan Hall 665
21 Tate Frost 654
22 Ricky Maiolo 634
23 Daniel Pestka 542
24 Lisa Walker 540
25 Jye O’Keeffe 526
26 Braydan Willmington 508
27 Brendan Quinn 506
28 Luke Oldfield 494
29 Ben Morris 451
30 Jordyn Charge 427
31 Luke Dillon 417
32 Andrew Scheuerle 412
33 Brayden Parr 411
34 Chace Karpenko 409
35 Corey McCullagh 400
36 Bryan Mann 394
37 Jacob Smith 391
38 Darren Mollenoyux 381
39 Kevin Titman 362
40 Brent Kratzmann 351
41 Donny Schatz 336
42 Peter Doukas 334
43 Aaron Reutzel 328
44 Adam King 326
45 Lenny Cole 322
46 Robbie Farr 310
47 Cody Maroske 308
48 John Vogels 301
49 Tim Farrell 291
50 Ryan McNamara 281
51 Mark Caruso 270
52 Craig Vanderstelt 269
53 Shaun Dobson 267
54 Nicholas Whell 265
55 Steven Caruso 261
55 Andrew Corbet 261
57 Tim Hutchins 237
58 Dennis Jones 236
58 Stephen Spark 236
60 Jai Stephenson 235
61 Robbie Paton 225
62 Grant Stansfield 224
63 Jamie Veal 205
64 Brock Dean 189
65 Mike Van Bremen 178
66 Joel Heinrich 169
67 Daniel Smith 166
68 Mike Frost 164
69 Brett Milburn 152
70 Darren Clarke 151
71 Callum Walker 150
72 Leigh Mugavin 138
73 Mark Carlin 126
73 Kristy Bonsey 126
75 Libby Ellis 111
76 Domain Ramsay 103
77 Scott Enderl 100
78 Matthew O’Shannassy 96
79 Brayden Cooley 80
80 James Aranyosi 76
81 Ricky Clarke 69
82 Bobby Daly 22
83 Robert Nicholas 20

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com