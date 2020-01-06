Reutzel charges to debut WSS victory in Toowoomba

Texan Aaron Reutzel has won on his QSS World Series Sprintcars debut with a charge from the seventh row of the grid in Toowoomba.

Reutzel could only manage 19th in a 29-car field in qualifying for Round 7 at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway but then won one heat and finished second in another to earn 13th on the starting grid for the A-Main.

Kerry Madsen claimed pole but it was Robbie Farr who took the initial lead from the other side of the front row.

As Farr worked to defend his position from Madsen, Reutzel had leapt to seventh in the first three laps, and gained another spot by the time Brent Kratzmann crashed on Lap 9 and brought about a Caution.

Shaun Dobson spun shortly after the restart, before Farr and Madsen resumed their duel over first position when the race got underway yet again.

Jock Goodyer, James McFadden, Luke Oldfield, and Reutzel were similarly fighting for third spot, and the latter moved into the podium places on Lap 17 of 35.

The leaders had to contend with traffic in the final 15 laps, before Reutzel overtook Madsen with a slider out of Turn 4 on Lap 25.

The Saller Motorsport driver pulled off the same move on Farr two laps later and went on to win by 6.2s.

“I’m just glad to win a race for the Sallers,” said Reutzel.

“They’re a family owned team and I feel like I’ve let them down a couple of times (in Australia) and I’m just happy I could finally get a win for them.

“I’m really glad we could make this overnight 12-hour trip (from Sydney) worth it for them.

“I wouldn’t even ride in the truck for 12 hours, so I got a flight, so I have to thank the team for driving all the way up here.”

The battle for the minor placings became a four-way affair when McFadden and Goodyer bought back in.

Madsen passed Farr for second on Lap 29 but blew his right rear tyre with two laps remaining and was officially classified a lap down in 10th.

That put Farr back into the runner-up position and he was able to retain it despite pressure from Goodyer, who took the chequered flag in third.

Oldfield took fourth, from Rusty Hickman, Lachlan McHugh, Lucas Wolfe, and Jack Lee.

McFadden was ninth after he too picked up a puncture, as he started the final lap.

He nevertheless continues to lead the series on 1757 points, 43 up on Madsen and another 238 ahead of Brock Hallett.

Round 8 will be held tonight at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway, the first time that WSS has raced at the venue.

Standings