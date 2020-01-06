Randle puts up first podium suit for bushfire relief

Aspiring Supercars racer Thomas Randle is the latest competitor to throw his weight behind fundraising efforts for bushfire relief.

Randle has put up his 2019 Tickford Racing Bottle O Ford race suit which he wore when he partnered Lee Holdsworth in the Pirtek Enduro Cup series.

The pair finished ninth at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, had a pair of sixth-place finishes at the Gold Coast 600 and were third in the Sandown 500 – making this Randle’s first Supercars podium suit.

A growing involvement from the motorsport industry has encouraged Speedcafe.com to set up a dedicated landing page for items that are being donated to the cause.

Readers are able to navigate to the section which will list all news stories related to the bushfire appeal via a special homepage banner.

Randle’s generosity follows in the footsteps of back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin putting up his 2017 DJR Team Penske helmet, which had raised more than $45,000 within an hour of going live.

Since then, DJRTP boss Ryan Story has also donated a suit from the 2017 season as part of the auction, while McLaughlin had also committed match the final amount as a cash donation.

Randle’s suit had reached $3500 within an hour of going live and fans and collectors can bid on the suit here.

“I am selling this suit to raise funds for the victims of the tragic bushfires that are occurring in our beautiful country,” said Randle.

“They estimate we have lost more than half a billion animals and more than 11.3 million acres have been destroyed and our precious country continues to suffer and burn.

“All proceeds raised for this suit will go directly to the Australian Red Cross.”

Randle’s suit will also be posted to the winning bidder anywhere in the world and can be personally signed on request.