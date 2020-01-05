McLaughlin auctions helmet for bushfire cause

Scott McLaughlin has put his first DJR Team Penske race helmet up for auction with the proceeds to go to two bushfire-related causes.

The two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winner will sell the only helmet which remains in his possession from his time thus far at the Shell V-Power Racing Team, and will personally match the successful bid with his own donation.

The proceeds will be split evenly between the Australian Red Cross and WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.).

Bushfires have ravaged vast swathes of New South Wales and Queensland since as early as September, leading to the cancellation of Rally Australia due to blazes near Coffs Harbour in November, with more breaking out in southern NSW, Victoria, and South Australia in recent days.

A short time ago, the death toll from the nation’s bushfire season stood at 22.

In announcing his initiative, one of a growing list from high-profile sports stars who have also got behind the cause, McLaughlin described the destruction and loss of life as “absolutely devastating”.

The auction closes in one week’s time, with the price having already passed $40,000 in the first 90 minutes.

