Dakar competitor hospitalised after shakedown crash

Martin Kolomy has been hospitalised with a fractured vertebrae following a shakedown accident ahead of this year’s edition of the Dakar Rally.

Pre-event testing and checks are underway in Saudi Arabia ahead of this year’s event, which begins in Jeddah on Sunday.

However, Kolomy and co-driver Jirka Stross became a pre-event scratching after they were transferred to hospital following an end-over-end roll in their Ford Raptor.

Though attended to at the scene, the pair were transferred to hospital for checks with Kolomy diagnosed with a compressed third vertebrae and cracked second.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, the duo were set to compete in the Cars class of the event, Kolomy having campaigned a truck since 2010 claiming two stage wins.

Sunday’s opening stage runs from Jeddah to Al Wajh, a 752 kilometre journey with 319 kilometres of competition.