Audi team confirms Tander for Bathurst 12 Hour

Audi Sport Team Valvoline has confirmed that Garth Tander will drive as part of what will be a three-car line-up for this year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

The three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner joined in the squad by eight European-based factory drivers, who are yet to be announced.

Tander’s appointment comes as part of what is set to be a five-car attack from the broader Audi Sport Customer Racing operation, as previously reported by Speedcafe.com.

“Garth has been an integral part of the team since 2016 where he first drove with me and Rene Rast,” said Audi Sport Team Valvoline owner Steve McLaughlan.

“Since then he’s helped move the whole team forward, something we saw most evident during this year’s Australian GT endurance series where he was instrumental in helping Geoff Emery to Audi’s first ever endurance championship crown.

“As a former Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 24 Hour winner, his knowledge of Mount Panorama is without question, so we will again be looking to him to get the team up to speed from Friday’s opening practice session.”

Tander was in contention in last year’s Bathurst 12 Hour before a hit with a lapped car scuppered their chances, and his best outright result remains an eighth with McLaughlan and Rast in that 2016 race.

“Bathurst is always unpredictable, but it keeps drawing you back, and this year, we’re looking for another solid result,” noted McLaughlan.

“Last year both the #2 and the #22 cars led the race, and each year – despite immense competition from some of the best teams in the world – we’ve qualified and run well inside the lead pack, so this year we’ve added a third tier, and we’re out for a podium finish.”

Tander and Christopher Mies turned laps for Audi during November’s Challenge Bathurst meeting, with McLaughlan adding, “That was invaluable.

“What we learnt across the two days has certainly started us well ahead of the curve come late January as practice gets underway for the 2020 12 Hour.”

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from January 31-February 2.