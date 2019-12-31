In Episode 16 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris discuss the enigma that is Richie Stanaway and whether or not a comeback could happen.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Richie Stanaway > View
Top 10 moments of Supercars in 2019: Part 1 > View
POLL: Favourite summer motorsport > View
Top 10 moments of Formula 1 in 2019: Part 1 > View
McFadden dominates WSS at Warrnambool > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Simona De Silvestro > View
VIDEO: Brabham BT62 impresses at Goodwood > View
Australian GT releases 2020 Trophy Series calendar > View
Tatnell returns to WSS victory lane in Mount Gambier > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: The future of SuperUtes > View
Ducati boss: Petrucci’s form after contract was a ‘coincidence’ > View
Ricciardo wants more off-track team building with Renault > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]