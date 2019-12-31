LATEST:

International Motorsport Quiz

International Motorsport Quiz

By

Tuesday 31st December, 2019 - 6:20pm

The Speedcafe.com International Motorsport Quiz is now live, giving you the chance to win a Supercheap Auto Gift Card.

Readers who correctly answer all 15 questions, covering the year in international motorsport, go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card.

The winner’s name will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

The International Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, January 6, 2020.

Congratulations to last week’s National Quiz winner, Aaron Heap from New South Wales.

Please CLICK HERE to complete the quiz in a new window.

