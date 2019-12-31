The Speedcafe.com International Motorsport Quiz is now live, giving you the chance to win a Supercheap Auto Gift Card.
Readers who correctly answer all 15 questions, covering the year in international motorsport, go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card.
The winner’s name will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.
The International Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, January 6, 2020.
Congratulations to last week’s National Quiz winner, Aaron Heap from New South Wales.
Please CLICK HERE to complete the quiz in a new window.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]