Avalon WSS round cancelled due to extreme weather

Round 4 of the World Series Sprintcars season was called off due to high winds and subsequent rain at Avalon Raceway.

The sporadic gusts initially caused proceedings to be delayed for safety reasons after a meeting between drivers and officials.

While those winds died down, a brief but significant fall of rain put paid to the meeting altogether.

The circumstances mean that the highly consistent Kerry Madsen continues to lead the series with 997 points, 46 ahead of both James McFadden and Cory Eliason.

Speedweek concludes on the first night of the new year at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway, before WSS moves on to Queensland from January 4.