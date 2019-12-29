LATEST:

Tatnell returns to WSS victory lane in Mount Gambier

Tatnell returns to WSS victory lane in Mount Gambier

Sunday 29th December, 2019 - 8:16am

Brooke Tatnell pic: Corey Gibson Photography

Brooke Tatnell made his return to QSS World Series Sprintcars victory lane in Round 2 at Mount Gambier after Jock Goodyer was the innocent victim of a crash while leading.

Tatnell took over top spot with that incident and did not relinquish it, while James McFadden claimed second and Kerry Madsen finished third.

It was a low-key beginning to proceedings for Tatnell when he qualified 14th in a 39-car field but he made the shootouts with a second and a sixth in the heat races.

The nine-time World Series champion earned fourth on the grid for the 35-lap main event, which Goodyer started from first position ahead of McFadden and Brock Hallett.

Goodyer led the field away as Tatnell quickly jumped to second spot, from McFadden and Madsen, but the race was neutralised after a lap due to a Turn 3 incident which accounted for Glen Sutherland, Ricky Maiolo and Jye O’Keeffe.

Again it was Goodyer pulling away when the race restarted, only to be left with nowhere to go when another clash unfolded at Turn 3.

Peter Doukas, Matt Egel, and Lucas Wolfe were involved in the incident which took place on their third lap, and so too was Goodyer when he ploughed into the bunch of cars.

Tatnell became the race leader and although McFadden challenged him, the #V55 had too much exit speed at either end of the oval.

McFadden therefore had to settle for second and Madsen was third, having started sixth owing to an incident with Rusty Hickman in his second heat and subsequently missing the shootout.

Tatnell, however, had a 77th World Series win and his first since becoming a contracted driver again this season.

“This win couldn’t have happened at a better place for the Ray Scott Transport team in their hometown,” he said.

“This is their first World Series win and I’m just rapt to have been able to get it for them, especially here at Mount Gambier.

“Ray Scott was a big fan of my dad and he’s all about family, so to do this with my family here for a family-based team is just awesome.”

Cory Eliason charged from 16th to fourth, Brock Hallett finished fifth, Jack Lee was sixth, and Dave Murcott came all the way from 20th to seventh.

Rounding out the top 10 were Grant Anderson, Jake Tranter, and Jacob Smith.

Madsen continues to lead the series on 699 points, ahead of Hallett on 684 and Tatnell on 673, with Round 3 tonight at Warrnambool’s Sungold Stadium.

Standings

Pos Num Driver Pts
1 W2 Kerry Madsen 699
2 S13 Brock Hallett 684
3 V55 Brooke Tatnell 673
4 W26 Cory Eliason 670
5 W17 James McFadden 610
6 W5 Lucas Wolfe 512
6 T22 Jock Goodyer 512
8 Q83 Steven Lines 510
9 T62 Tate Frost 502
10 S45 Jake Tranter 500
11 V88 Dave Murcott 487
12 S15 Aidan Hall 475
13 S97 Matt Egel 474
14 W60 Lockie McHugh 444
15 V40 Rusty Hickman 429
16 W25 Taylor Milling 424
17 S81 Luke Dillon 417
18 S20 Glen Sutherland 416
19 W14 Jason Pryde 384
20 S24 Ricky Maiolo 382
21 N89 Braydan Willmington 381
22 Q54 Randy Morgan 340
23 S27 Daniel Pestka 327
24 S4 Lisa Walker 308
25 S33 Mark Caruso 270
26 S2 Craig Vanderstelt 269
27 S3 Ben Morris 263
28 S10 Steven Caruso 261
29 V25 Jack Lee 244
30 NT21 Chace Karpenko 226
31 V37 Grant Anderson 216
32 V72 Jacob Smith 210
33 V60 Jordyn Charge 193
34 S14 Brendan Quinn 189
35 NT17 Lenny Cole 180
36 V98 Peter Doukas 170
37 S16 Joel Heinrich 169
38 S23 Daniel Smith 166
39 V42 Jye O’Keeffe 164
39 S93 Mike Frost 164
41 T7 Tim Hutchins 157
42 V48 Adam King 154
43 V17 Dennis Jones 106
44 S11 Scott Enderl 100
45 V77 Brayden Parr 93
46 V8 Bobby Daly 22

