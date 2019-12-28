LATEST:

Hallett pulls off big upset in WSS Round 1 > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: The changes to Super2 > View

Wolff describes Hamilton and Bottas as ‘sensational driver line-up' > View

NASCAR stars in spectacular rollovers in NZ speedway > View

Dillon takes out WSS opener at Murray Bridge > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: MotoGP in 2020 > View

FEATURE: A photographer’s insight into his favourite photos: Part 2 > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: The emergence of ARG > View

FEATURE: A photographer’s insight into his favourite shots: Part 1 > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Bathurst International > View

National Motorsport Quiz > View

V8 SuperUte test to be held to drive interest in series > View

Home » Speedway » Hallett pulls off big upset in WSS Round 1

Hallett pulls off big upset in WSS Round 1

By

Saturday 28th December, 2019 - 7:43am

Share:

LinkedIn

Brock Hallett pic: Picko’s Photos

Brock Hallett has pulled off a major upset to take his maiden sprintcar victory and a $20,000 payday in Round 1 of World Series Sprintcars at Murray Bridge.

The South Australian won the 35-lap main event from ninth on the starting grid, with Kerry Madsen second and Cory Eliason rounding out the podium.

Hallett had in fact dropped a spot on the opening lap and was still 10th until Rusty Hickman drew a stoppage when he found the Turn 3 wall on Lap 6, while running second to pole-sitter Madsen.

Craig Vanderstelt and then James McFadden, the latter of whom was fifth at the time, caused two more stoppages in the next five laps.

Hallett was still towards the back of the top 10 during that time but, upon the restart, began his charge.

He headed for the pole line and was picking off his competitors with relative ease, reaching second position on Lap 19.

Hallett needed only two more laps to get by Madsen and take the lead, where he stayed until an incident between Jake Tranter and Tate Frost saw the caution lights illuminate with three laps to go.

The restart was no problem for Hallett, who took victory by 1.4s.

“This is just amazing,” he said.

“I’m such a big fan of Kerry and Cory Eliason and watch them race in the States all the time, and to have been able to beat guys who you admire so much is just an amazing achievement for this little team.

“If I were to thank every person who has contributed to my career so far, we’d be here until tomorrow, but they know who they are.

“It’s been a long time since I won a race, and I threw away a second at Avalon a few weeks back so let’s hope this is the start of a new era for me and the team and the first of many wins in a sprintcar.”

Despite the obvious disappointment of Madsen and Eliason, the former leads the series on 434 points and the latter is third on 413, with Hallett between on 422.

Luke Dillon, who won the Preliminary Main the night prior, was fourth in the A-Main ahead of Steven Lines, Brooke Tatnell, Lucas Wolfe, Lachlan McHugh, Jack Goodyer, and Aidan Hall.

Matt Egel had risen to fifth in the very late stages from 11th on the grid but blew a tyre and was ultimately 13th.

Round 2 takes place tonight at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway.

Standings

Pos Num Driver Pts
1 W2 Kerry Madsen 434
2 S13 Brock Hallett 422
3 W26 Cory Eliason 413
4 S81 Luke Dillon 410
5 Q83 Steven Lines 360
6 V55 Brooke Tatnell 348
7 W5 Lucas Wolfe 326
8 S15 Aidan Hall 321
9 W60 Lockie McHugh 313
10 W17 James McFadden 306
11 T22 Jock Goodyer 305
12 T62 Tate Frost 302
13 V40 Rusty Hickman 300
14 S97 Matt Egel 296
15 S45 Jake Tranter 284
16 W25 Taylor Milling 277
17 S33 Mark Caruso 270
18 S2 Craig Vanderstelt 269
19 V88 Dave Murcott 264
20 S10 Steven Caruso 261
21 S20 Glen Sutherland 252
22 W14 Jason Pryde 247
23 NT21 Chace Karpenko 226
24 S24 Ricky Maiolo 215
25 Q54 Randy Morgan 198
26 S3 Ben Morris 186
27 S4 Lisa Walker 180
28 N89 Braydan Willmington 177
29 S27 Daniel Pestka 174
30 S16 Joel Heinrich 169
31 S23 Daniel Smith 166
32 S93 Mike Frost 164
33 T7 Tim Hutchins 143
34 S14 Brendan Quinn 100
35 NT17 Lenny Cole 87

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com