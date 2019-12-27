LATEST:

NASCAR stars in spectacular rollovers in NZ speedway

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 27th December, 2019 - 11:06am

Kyle Larson flips pic: Speed Shift TV

NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have each had spectacular incidents on the opening night of their New Zealand speedway sojourns.

Both were competing in the opening round of the United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series at Auckland’s Western Springs Speedway but neither made the feature race.

Larson had won one of his heats and the first United States vs New Zealand vs Australia Test Race, but launched into a succession of flips when he drifted wide and tagged the wall in another Test Race.

The six-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, who is also set to compete in the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in Warrnambool next month, escaped injury although the crash marked the end of his night.

Bell, who won the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017 and will move into the Cup Series next year, had a similar incident later in the evening in the semi-main, also on the back straight.

Michael Pickens won the night’s feature race, making for his 65th career midget win at Western Springs.

