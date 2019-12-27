NASCAR stars in spectacular rollovers in NZ speedway

NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have each had spectacular incidents on the opening night of their New Zealand speedway sojourns.

Both were competing in the opening round of the United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series at Auckland’s Western Springs Speedway but neither made the feature race.

Larson had won one of his heats and the first United States vs New Zealand vs Australia Test Race, but launched into a succession of flips when he drifted wide and tagged the wall in another Test Race.

The six-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, who is also set to compete in the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in Warrnambool next month, escaped injury although the crash marked the end of his night.

After a hard wreck in the International Teams races, @KyleLarsonRacin is okay but done racing for the night at @SpringsSpeedway. — Kyle Larson Racing (@KLRteam) December 26, 2019

Had a bit of a tumble last night. Feeling surprisingly not too bad. That’s a huge thanks to @AraiAmericas, @SimpsonRacing Hybrid Pro and seat belts, @BUTLERBuilt, @Justin_insley King Chassis. Oh and my parents for making me drink lots of milk growing up. 👍🏼 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) December 26, 2019

Bell, who won the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017 and will move into the Cup Series next year, had a similar incident later in the evening in the semi-main, also on the back straight.

Now @CBellRacing with a huge crash of his own @SpringsSpeedway pic.twitter.com/z3NX8IAZ68 — Speed Shift TV 🎥🏁 (@SpeedShiftTV) December 26, 2019

Michael Pickens won the night’s feature race, making for his 65th career midget win at Western Springs.