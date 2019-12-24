LATEST:

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did the co-drivers win the Pirtek Enduro Cup? > View

Ferrari hands Leclerc long-term contract extension > View

Increased Asian GT program for van Gisbergen in 2020 > View

Four rare Michelin posters up for auction > View

POLL: Does Supercars need more makes? > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 4 > View

Wolff: 2019 a ‘difficult year’ for Mercedes > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Ricciardo's Renault report card > View

VIDEO: Jason Bargwanna's Formula Ford grounding > View

Murphy reflects on ‘honour’ of landing in TV role > View

Sainz: X-raid can challenge Toyota after 2019 Dakar lessons > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: What is Garry Rogers' Supercars legacy? > View

Home » Summer Grill » VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did the co-drivers win the Pirtek Enduro Cup?

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did the co-drivers win the Pirtek Enduro Cup?

By

Tuesday 24th December, 2019 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

In Episode 9 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris chat about the Pirtek Enduro Cup and the impact of the co-drivers on the 2019 competition.

CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.

Products

Subscribe to speedcafe.com for your chance to win!

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com