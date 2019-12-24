In Episode 9 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris chat about the Pirtek Enduro Cup and the impact of the co-drivers on the 2019 competition.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did the co-drivers win the Pirtek Enduro Cup? > View
Ferrari hands Leclerc long-term contract extension > View
Increased Asian GT program for van Gisbergen in 2020 > View
Four rare Michelin posters up for auction > View
POLL: Does Supercars need more makes? > View
VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 4 > View
Wolff: 2019 a ‘difficult year’ for Mercedes > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Ricciardo's Renault report card > View
VIDEO: Jason Bargwanna's Formula Ford grounding > View
Murphy reflects on ‘honour’ of landing in TV role > View
Sainz: X-raid can challenge Toyota after 2019 Dakar lessons > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: What is Garry Rogers' Supercars legacy? > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]