LATEST:

Rossi: ‘Better not to renew’ if results do not improve > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did the co-drivers win the Pirtek Enduro Cup? > View

Ferrari hands Leclerc long-term contract extension > View

Increased Asian GT program for van Gisbergen in 2020 > View

Four rare Michelin posters up for auction > View

POLL: Does Supercars need more makes? > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 4 > View

Wolff: 2019 a ‘difficult year’ for Mercedes > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Ricciardo's Renault report card > View

VIDEO: Jason Bargwanna's Formula Ford grounding > View

Murphy reflects on ‘honour’ of landing in TV role > View

Sainz: X-raid can challenge Toyota after 2019 Dakar lessons > View

Home » Bikes » Rossi: ‘Better not to renew’ if results do not improve

Rossi: ‘Better not to renew’ if results do not improve

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 24th December, 2019 - 10:18am

Share:

LinkedIn

Valentino Rossi pic: MotoGP.com

Valentino Rossi has deemed it “better to not renew” his contract with Yamaha if his performances do not improve next year.

The seven-time MotoGP (premier class) world champion is off-contract at the end of the coming season, like the vast majority of the field including all of the factory riders.

Rossi managed just two podiums in 2019, second placings in each of the second and third rounds, and came to be regularly outperformed by factory team-mate Maverick Viñales and SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo.

His former long-time crew chief, Jeremy Burgess, has already suggested that Rossi “has perhaps hung around a bit too long”, and now the Italian himself has publicly admitted he is weighing up his future.

The last MotoGP contract cycle was largely settled relatively early in the 2018 season and Rossi, whose 41st birthday is in February, says he will have to make a decision soon.

“Next year will be crucial,” declared Rossi at the Gulf 12 Hours event, at which he took a podium.

“At the end of 2020 my contract ends, so unfortunately I will have to decide soon what to do, whether to continue or not.

“Logically, the decision to continue or not will depend a lot on the results. We have made changes in the team, so we will see if we are able to be more competitive and faster.

“To renew we must be stronger than we have been this year. If we are not, better not to renew.”

Rossi will start the season with a new crew chief in David Muñoz but there could be further changes incoming at Yamaha.

Jorge Lorenzo is reportedly in the frame to return to the manufacturer, with which he won three world championships, as a test rider, having retired from racing after an extremely difficult first season with Honda.

“If he got back on the M1 he would be strong,” said Rossi of the prospect at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP.

“The problem is that he wants a lot of money and for Yamaha it is a bit difficult.

“I would love to have Lorenzo as a tester because he is a very fast rider and he could help us.”

MotoGP testing resumes with a three-day shakedown at Sepang on February 2-4, followed by a full official test at the Malaysian circuit from February 7.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com