National Motorsport Quiz

By

Tuesday 24th December, 2019 - 5:24pm

The Speedcafe.com National Motorsport Quiz is now live, giving you the chance to win a Supercheap Auto Gift Card.

Readers who correctly answer all 15 questions, covering the year in Australian motorsport, go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card.

Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

The National Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, December 30.

An international-themed quiz will take place from next week.

CLICK HERE to complete the quiz in a new window.

