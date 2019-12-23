LATEST:

VIDEO: Kelly Racing's Road to Mustang: Part 4

Monday 23rd December, 2019 - 12:00pm

In the fourth episode of Kelly Racing’s The Road to Mustang series, its first Mustang has left the jig and arrived at the paint booth.

Team owner Todd Kelly also confirms in this instalment that Rick Kelly will arrive in Adelaide in a brand-new car, while Andre Heimgartner will pilot a Mustang converted from its newest Altima for the start of the 2020 season.

Kelly Racing will work around the clock during the Christmas and New Year period to ensure that its Mustangs are ready for pre-season testing at The Bend Motorsport Park on February 18.

