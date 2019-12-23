In Episode 8 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris look at how Daniel Ricciardo fared in his first Formula 1 season with Renault.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Ricciardo's Renault report card > View
VIDEO: Jason Bargwanna's Formula Ford grounding > View
Murphy reflects on ‘honour’ of landing in TV role > View
Sainz: X-raid can challenge Toyota after 2019 Dakar lessons > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: What is Garry Rogers' Supercars legacy? > View
VIDEO: Jack Miller's top five moments from 2019 > View
SuperUtes settles on V8 engine spec > View
Davison to make prototype start at 24 Hours at Daytona > View
Abiteboul: Renault faces ‘short term pressure’ despite 2021 focus > View
Honda NSX GT3 to make first start in Bathurst 12 Hour > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did TCR Australia and S5000 deliver? > View
Kelly Racing to work around the clock on Mustang builds > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]