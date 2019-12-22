LATEST:

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: What is Garry Rogers' Supercars legacy?

By

Sunday 22nd December, 2019 - 6:00am

In Episode 7 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris reflect on Garry Rogers’ decision not to continue racing in Supercars in 2020 and his legacy in the category.

CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.

