LATEST:

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did TCR Australia and S5000 deliver? > View

Kelly Racing to work around the clock on Mustang builds > View

Erebus boss hails Academy team’s success > View

Porsche releases 2020 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar > View

Subaru ends Australian Rally Championship program > View

Todt: F1 ‘decades’ away from going all-electric > View

Bathurst-winning engineer lands crew chief role with NASCAR champ > View

Fiore to partner Pye for 2020 enduros > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Nissan's Supercars legacy > View

VIDEO: Wildest IndyCar moments of 2019 > View

Fullwood has 'everything crossed' to land WAU seat > View

Kelly Racing to step away from TCR after Ford Supercars switch > View

Home » Summer Grill » VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did TCR Australia and S5000 deliver?

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did TCR Australia and S5000 deliver?

By

Saturday 21st December, 2019 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

In Episode 6 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris look at whether TCR Australia and S5000 delivered in the maiden campaigns.

CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.

Products

Subscribe to speedcafe.com for your chance to win!

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com