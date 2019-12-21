LATEST:

Davison to make prototype start at 24 Hours at Daytona > View

Abiteboul: Renault faces ‘short term pressure’ despite 2021 focus > View

Honda NSX GT3 to make first start in Bathurst 12 Hour > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Did TCR Australia and S5000 deliver? > View

Kelly Racing to work around the clock on Mustang builds > View

Erebus boss hails Academy team’s success > View

Porsche releases 2020 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar > View

Subaru ends Australian Rally Championship program > View

Todt: F1 ‘decades’ away from going all-electric > View

Bathurst-winning engineer lands crew chief role with NASCAR champ > View

Fiore to partner Pye for 2020 enduros > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Nissan's Supercars legacy > View

Home » International » Davison to make prototype start at 24 Hours at Daytona

Davison to make prototype start at 24 Hours at Daytona

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 21st December, 2019 - 1:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A render of Rick Ware Racing’s Riley-Gibson LMP2

Melburnian James Davison has been named in Rick Ware Racing’s line-up for its LMP2 tilt at next month’s 24 Hours at Daytona.

Davison will join Mark Kvamme, Coy Ware, and Jonathan Hoggard in the team’s Riley-Gibson prototype for the IMSA SportsCar Championship opener, as well as the Roar Before The 24 test.

While Davison has contested previous editions of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 2020 event will be his first there in a prototype.

Chaz Mostert has already been named in one of BMW Team RLL’s M8 GTEs in the GT Le Mans class, while Shane van Gisbergen will line up in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 in the GT Daytona class.

The Roar Before The 24 takes place on January 3-5, three weeks before the race itself.

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com