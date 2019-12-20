In Episode 5 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris look at the legacy of the Altima and Kelly Racing’s Mustang build ahead of the 2020 Supercars Championship.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Nissan's Supercars legacy > View
VIDEO: Wildest IndyCar moments of 2019 > View
Fullwood has 'everything crossed' to land WAU seat > View
Kelly Racing to step away from TCR after Ford Supercars switch > View
CAMS elects new board member > View
Aussie youngster joins British F3 grid > View
Revised qualifying format for 24 Hours of Le Mans > View
Alpha Tauri announces 2020 F1 car launch > View
Bargwanna to rejoin GRM for TCR Australia campaign > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Dissecting the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 drama > View
Campbell heads Absolute Racing Porsche B12Hr attack > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]