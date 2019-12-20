LATEST:

Porsche releases 2020 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar > View

Subaru ends Australian Rally Championship program > View

Todt: F1 ‘decades’ away from going all-electric > View

Bathurst-winning engineer lands crew chief role with NASCAR champ > View

Fiore to partner Pye for 2020 enduros > View

VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Nissan's Supercars legacy > View

VIDEO: Wildest IndyCar moments of 2019 > View

Fullwood has 'everything crossed' to land WAU seat > View

Kelly Racing to step away from TCR after Ford Supercars switch > View

CAMS elects new board member > View

Aussie youngster joins British F3 grid > View

Revised qualifying format for 24 Hours of Le Mans > View

Home » National » Porsche releases 2020 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar

Porsche releases 2020 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 20th December, 2019 - 11:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

Sydney Motorsport Park will host Round 1 of the 2020 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia series

Porsche has released the 2020 calendar for the newly renamed Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia series.

The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, itself also operating to a new moniker next year, continues to form the backbone of the six-round season.

The 2020 campaign for what was known up to this season as Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge begins at Sydney Motorsport Park in late March before rounds at Winton in May and The Bend in June.

Round 4 has been listed for Morgan Park on July 3-5, the same weekend which had been marked with circuit TBC when CAMS released the Motorsport Australia Championships’ calendar.

Speedcafe.com understands that confirmation of that Queensland venue by CAMS, which will be known as ‘Motorsport Australia’ from New Year’s Day, will come shortly.

The final two rounds take the series back to Victoria, at Phillip Island in August and Sandown in September.

“Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia certainly experienced its strongest year to date in 2019 and we look to build upon this success in 2020,” said Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy.

“With the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships enjoying record crowd attendance, social, online and live stream audiences in 2019, we feel this provides our teams, drivers and series partners with an incredible platform from which to start the 2020 series.

“There is already great interest from those looking to race in Michelin Sprint Challenge next season and we expect to see a similar number of drivers and cars, if not more, on the grid in 2020.”

The Jim Richards Endurance Trophy will once again be contested within the wider Sprint Challenge competition, with longer opening races at each of the first five rounds of the season.

Harri Jones won outright in this year’s GT3 Cup Challenge and is set to step up to Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia with McElrea Racing in 2020.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 2020 calendar

Rnd Circuit Date
1 Sydney Motorsport Park Mar 27-29
2 Winton May 1-3
3 The Bend Jun 12-14
4 Morgan Park Jul 3-5
5 Phillip Island Aug 21-23
6 Sandown Raceway Sep 11–12

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com