Fiore to partner Pye for 2020 enduros

Team 18 has confirmed Dean Fiore will partner Scott Pye in the squad’s second entry for the 2020 Pirtek Enduro Cup.

The announcement completes the enduro line-up for the newly expanded Team 18 operation after James Golding was confirmed alongside Mark Winterbottom earlier this week.

Fiore will join Team 18 having contested the last six enduro cup campaigns with Kelly Racing.

During that period he partnered Michael Caruso for five seasons before teaming up with Garry Jacobson this year with the pair going on to end the enduro season with a best of 12th at the Gold Coast 600.

Next year the Kalgoorlie native will face a new challenge alongside former Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport team-mate Pye in a Triple Eight-built Holden ZB Commodore.

“I am thrilled to be joining Team 18! After a tour of the workshop and meeting most of the crew, it’s clear to me, Charlie has put everything in place for Team 18 to succeed,” said Fiore.

“Really looking forward to pairing up with Scott too!

“We were team mates in 2013 and I admire what he’s been able to achieve since then.

“I also really want to thank Mark (Winterbottom) for initially reaching out and starting the dialog with Steve and Charlie.”

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt is confident Fiore will slot in perfectly alongside Pye.

“Dean has had a really solid performance in his previous endurance campaigns, so it’s really exciting to have him join the team alongside Scotty,” said Schwerkolt.

“They are ex-team-mates so I think that they will really work well together in the Enduro Cup for the first season with our new second entry.”

The squad is yet to reveal the title sponsor for the Pye entry with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Team 18 will continue to prepare its expanded squad for the season opening Superloop Adelaide 500 from February 20-23.