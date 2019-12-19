In Episode 4 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris discuss all the drama that unfolded at the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
Bargwanna to rejoin GRM for TCR Australia campaign > View
VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Dissecting the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 drama > View
Campbell heads Absolute Racing Porsche B12Hr attack > View
VIDEO: Hamilton and Rossi in the ultimate ride swap > View
Eggleston Motorsport signs up Brodie Kostecki > View
Government poised to announce new Sydney speedway site > View
Kelly Racing won't rush to secure new team manager > View
NASCAR winner to race in Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic > View
VIDEO: Expanded 2020 AORC calendar > View
Williams signs Ticktum as development driver > View
Randle switches to MW Motorsport for 2020 Super2 series > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]