Fullwood has ‘everything crossed’ to land WAU seat

Bryce Fullwood says he’s ‘got everything crossed’ that an all or nothing bid to secure the final Supercars seat at Walkinshaw Andretti United will come to fruition.

The newly crowned Super2 series winner has been widely tipped to claim the vacant seat at WAU but the team is yet to make an announcement.

WAU has confirmed Chaz Mostert as its lead driver for 2020 while the team’s second seat is among the last to be confirmed for 2020 alongside Team Sydney’s plans, which are believed to be on shaky ground.

Fullwood had hoped to have his 2020 plans already locked away but is now predicting that he won’t know his future for at least a few more weeks.

The 21-year-old from Darwin romped to the Super2 title with MW Motorsport, scoring six wins and further five second place finishes in the 14 race series.

“It is all up in the air still but I have got everything crossed,” Fullwood told Speedcafe.com.

“At this time of year there are always rumours going around but everyone seems to be more sure of my future than I am at the minute.

“I’m certainly trying and doing everything I can, but unfortunately that doesn’t automatically get you a drive.

“I’m hoping to know more in the coming weeks. I was hoping to know before Christmas but it hasn’t worked out that way.

“There are a lot of things (to the deal in addition to funding). It is not just that. It is a part of it but they (the team) have got to make decisions as to who they want in the car. I’m hopeful, and that is all I can be.”

Fullwood admits he doesn’t have a backup plan should he fail to land the drive at WAU, revealing that it could see him on the motorsport sidelines.

“To be honest no. I’ve made it relatively clear that I don’t want to do Super2 again,” Fullwood added.

“I feel like we have been there and done that. Matt (White) asked me (about my future) and I said ‘we are going to move on regardless’ and he has gone out and made moves now that have come out.

“You can’t do Super2 forever and if I can’t make it happen unfortunately I will go back to Darwin and work in the business with Dad.

“It is a hard industry to crack into and there are no two ways about that.

“At some point in time you have to work out when to cut your losses if it is not going to work. I’m hoping I don’t have to do that.”

Fullwood says landing a drive in the Supercars Championship would be a dream come true and the culmination of 10 years of hard work.

While not getting too far ahead of himself, the prospect of becoming the first full-time Supercars driver from the Northern Territory has crossed his mind.

“If it all comes off and I land a drive then that is what I’ve dreamt about since I was very young,” said Fullwood.

“It is the reason for the last 10 years of work and the reason I left home at the age of 15. If it all comes off then it has all been worthwhile.

“There has been a Territorian previously compete in Supercars for a few rounds in Layton Crambrook but he never raced in Darwin in front of a home crowd.

“If I were to secure something that would be pretty cool but I’m not getting ahead of myself, I still have to get the job done.”