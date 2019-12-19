Aussie youngster joins British F3 grid

Australian youngster Bart Horsten will compete in the British F3 Championship next season after signing a deal with Lanan Racing.

Horsten this year competed in the British Formula 4 Championship, claiming victory at Donington Park along with a swathe of other podium results.

In October the 17-year-old took part in a driver evaluation day with Lanan Racing, where he received guidance from Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell.

He’s subsequently had a number of other outings with the team before being confirmed alongside Josh Mason for the 2020 season.

“I’m very excited to be moving up to the BRDC British F3 Championship with Lanan Racing for 2020,” said Horsten.

“They have an excellent track record at this level, and I’ve really enjoyed working with them since our day at Donington a couple of months ago.

“That day made a big impression on me, the car was amazing and it was great to meet George Russell too.

“Since then I’ve got more familiar with the car and the team, and I’m very much looking forward to a competitive year with Graham Johnson and the Lanan guys in 2020.”

British Formula 3 has historically been a breeding ground for aspiring racers, with Russell, Lando Norris, Jean-Eric Vergne, and Daniel Ricciardo having all graduated to Formula 1 after winning the championship.

World champions Jackie Stewart (1964), Emerson Fittipaldi (1969), Ayrton Senna (1983), and Mika Hakkinen (1990) also won the championship during their formative years.

The 2020 British F3 Championship is set to get underway at Oulton Park in April.