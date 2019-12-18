Williams signs Ticktum as development driver

English youngster Dan Ticktum has signed with Williams to become the Formula 1 team’s new development driver.

He steps into the role formerly filled by Nicholas Latifi, who will next season become a race driver for the squad alongside George Russell.

A two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, Ticktum will compete in the Formula 2 Championship next season with DAMS.

That follows his dumping by Red Bull midway through the 2019 season, which saw him lose his Super Formula drive.

Ticktum has previously served a two-year ban from motorsport after intentionally crashing into Ricky Collard following an MSA Formula race in 2015.

He returned to racing in 2017, competing in the Formula Renault Eurocup where he finished seventh, before progressing to the Formula 3 European Championship for 2018.

“It is a privilege to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy, especially given Williams’ incredible heritage in our sport,” said Ticktum.

“The time in the simulator and experience working with the team will prove invaluable for my development.

“Being fully integrated into the operations will be a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to assisting wherever I can.”

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “I am delighted that Dan, another exciting young British talent, has joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

“His ability behind the wheel has been demonstrated with back-to-back successes at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in 2017 and 2018.

“Dan’s technical expertise will prove invaluable to the team and we are looking forward to helping him grow and develop in 2020.”

Alongside a heavy simulator program, Ticktum will also attend two grands prix with the team in addition to his Formula 2 commitments.

The 2020 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne on March 12-16, the opening event of the year following six days of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February.