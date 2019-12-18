VIDEO: Expanded 2020 AORC calendar

The 2020 BFGoodrich Australian Off Road Championship will be comprised of five events following the release of an expanded calendar.

Set to begin in Queensland in April, the championship will then head on to the famed Tatts Finke Desert Race.

Events in South Australia, Victoria, and Western Australia are set to follow in a competition that will run through to October.

“A five round season is a fantastic result for the AORC and all our competitors, teams, event organisers and fans,” said CAMS director of motor sport and commercial operations Mike Smith.

“We were really impressed with the Kalgoorlie Desert Race and how much support it received from the local community this year and at previous events. It was an obvious choice to have it included on the national calendar.

“As for the Loveday 400, we’re really thrilled to have it join the national calendar as it’s a really tough event and is quite popular within South Australia.

“With these two new additions to the Championship, it means we cover off five states around the country so we’re really excited for what is in store for off road racing in 2020 and beyond.”

2020 Australian Off Road Championship calendar

Round 1: Cobb & Co Hotel St George 399, Queensland, April 2-5

Round 2: Tatts Finke Desert Race, Northern Territory, June 5-8

Round 3: Can-Am Loveday 400, South Australia, July 10-12*

Round 4: Hindmarsh Shire Rainbow Desert Enduro, Victoria, August 28-30

Round 5: Black Diamond Drilling Kalgoorlie Desert Race, Western Australia, October 23-25*

*subject to commercial agreement